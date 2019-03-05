Anderson (shoulder) is slated for an anesthetic injection in his right shoulder to help with the soreness he's been experiencing. He'll be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Anderson will miss his fourth straight contest Tuesday, and with his shoulder failing to heal on its own, the Grizzlies are hopeful a shot could be the answer to his problems. Memphis will re-evaluate him in approximately two weeks to determine the next step in his recovery process.

More News
Our Latest Stories