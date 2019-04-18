Anderson underwent surgery to aid right shoulder soreness and is expected to make a full recovery by the start of training camp/

Anderson was sidelined for 37 of the team's final 39 games with lingering soreness in his right shoulder, but successful surgery appears to have resolved the issue. Anderson will likely spend the summer rehabbing before being back to 100 percent for preseason basketball activities with the team in late summer.

