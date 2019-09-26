Anderson (shoulder) is progressing as expected from his surgery and will participate in training camp with the Grizzlies.

Anderson has his season cut to just 43 games last year, and he underwent thoracic outlet decompression surgery in mid-April. There's a chance he begins the season as the Grizzlies' starting small forward. Even if he doesn't, he could see significant run off the bench as a multi-position ballhandler.