Anderson racked up 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Pelicans.

Anderson went through a rough stretch between Jan. 5 and Feb. 6, averaging just 10.5 points per game, though his shooting figures in that stretch were quite decent -- 44.2 percent from the field and 41 percent from deep -- so he was primed for a bounce-back stretch. Such has been the case of late, as Anderson has now scored 15 or more points in four of his last five appearances. The UCLA product is also hitting 54.1 percent from deep during that five-game stretch.