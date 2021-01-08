Anderson scored 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and added eight rebounds, two assists and one block over 28 minutes during Thursday's 94-90 loss to Cleveland.

Anderson has been hit-or-miss so far this season, as he has registered four games of 18 or more points and four games with 10 or fewer. He has put up back-to-back outings of the latter variety, and considering his career PPG is just 5.6, it seems safe to bet that will be the trend going forward.