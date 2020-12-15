Anderson recorded 16 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a block across 22 minutes during Monday's preseason win over the Timberwolves.

Anderson was one of four Grizzlies starters that reached the 15-point mark, but that might be an anomaly rather than the norm going forward. He averaged just 5.8 points per game last season in 67 appearances and is yet to score more than 9.0 points per game in a single campaign, so he's not expected to suddenly become a reliable double-digit scorer overnight.