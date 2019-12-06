Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Unlikely to return Saturday
Anderson (heel) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Jazz.
Anderson appears on track to miss his fourth straight game due to right heel soreness. Assuming he's officially ruled out prior to tip, Solomon Hill should continue to see a slight uptick in minutes.
