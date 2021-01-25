Anderson and the Grizzlies won't play Wednesday against the Bulls after the game was postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
The Grizzlies will be unable to take the floor for a fifth consecutive game as the team deals with COVID-19 issues. The team's next scheduled game is Saturday against the Spurs.
