Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Will come off bench
Anderson will come off the bench Wednesday against Indiana.
The Grizzlies paid up for Anderson's services in free agency, so the decision to bring him off the bench is a bit of a surprise, but nothing is set in stone this early in the season. Chandler Parsons, for whom the Grizzlies are paying up even more, will get the nod at small forward, while JaMychal Green starts at power forward and Garrett Temple starts at shooting guard.
