Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Will only play in 'emergency'
Anderson (shoulder) will be available to play in case of "emergencies" for Thursday's game against the Thunder, David Cobb of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Anderson still needs to undergo more tests for his nagging shoulder injury, but he's seemingly healthy enough to play if the Grizzlies make trades, which could end up severely limiting the number of available players. More information could emerge as the situation develops.
