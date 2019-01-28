Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Will start Monday
Anderson will be in the starting lineup Monday against the Nuggets, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Anderson is set to make his return after missing the previous eight games with a sprained ankle, and he'll find himself back in the starting five right away. The Grizzlies will shift rookie Jevon Carter back to the bench, while Justin Holiday remains in the lineup at one wing spot.
