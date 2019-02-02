Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Won't play Sunday
Anderson (shoulder) is out Sunday against the Knicks.
Anderson will be sidelined for a second straight contest Sunday as he continues to deal with right shoulder soreness. In his absence Friday, Jevon Carter drew a start.
