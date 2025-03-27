Stevens (shoulder) will play Thursday night against the Thunder.
Stevens will make a return to the court Thursday after missing three straight games with a shoulder injury. He's averaging 5.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists over his last five appearances, all off the bench.
