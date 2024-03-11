Stevens is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to left adductor soreness.
Stevens has appeared in 12 straight games (one start) and played an increased role for the shorthanded Grizzlies. He's averaged 11.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in 21.8 minutes since joining Memphis at the trade deadline.
