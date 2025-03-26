Stevens (shoulder) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Jazz.
Stevens will miss his fourth straight contest Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to right shoulder bursitis. Stevens' next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with the Thunder.
