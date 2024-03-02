Stevens posted a season-high 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-92 loss to Portland.

No Grizzlies starter scored more than 10 points Friday, and Stevens and Jake LaRavia (21 points) ended up carrying the load on offense for the club. Stevens has been a fairly consistent contributor in the Memphis frontcourt since joining the team at the trade deadline, and over the last seven games he's averaging 12.1 points, 5.1 boards, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in just 20.7 minutes a contest while shooting 56.3 percent from the floor.