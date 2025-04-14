Stevens registered 31 points (14-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and three assists over 36 minutes during Sunday's 132-97 victory over Dallas.

Stevens took advantage of the fact that the Grizzlies rested most of their regular rotation members for the regular-season finale, and he stepped by posting the best scoring performance of his career. However, Stevens isn't expected to hold a significant role in the rotation once the playoffs begin. After all, even when including this outing Sunday, he averaged 4.4 points and 2.2 rebounds across 9.1 minutes per game in 17 regular-season contests (one start) this season.