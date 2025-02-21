Stevens agreed to a 10-day contract with the Grizzlies on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Grizzlies released Johnny Davis to make space on the 15-man roster for Stevens, who had been playing for the G League's Motor City Cruise this season. The 27-year-old journeyman averaged 17.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals in 34.1 minutes per game over his 29 appearances with the Cruise. Stevens previously appeared in the NBA with Boston and Memphis last season, seeing action in 38 games while averaging 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per contest.