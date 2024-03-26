Stevens closed with 19 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during Monday's 128-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Stevens returned to action after missing the past six games due to an adductor injury. He logged 23 minutes off the bench, matching his season-high with 19 points. Before the injury, Stevens had played 12 consecutive games, something that cannot be said for the majority of the Grizzlies roster. Despite the uncertainty, he might be worth a look as a potential late-season flier, should he remain active moving forward.