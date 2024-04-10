Stevens (groin) is questionable for Wednesday against the Cavaliers.
Stevens has missed the past two games for Memphis, but the questionable tag suggests that he's considered day-to-day. If Stevens is able to play, he could see a healthy workload after the Grizzlies dressed just eight players Tuesday against the Spurs.
