Stevens (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Stevens has missed the last three games for the Grizzlies while nursing a right shoulder issue. If he's ruled out Thursday, the next opportunity for him to return to the floor will be Saturday against the Lakers.
