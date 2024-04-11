Stevens is out for Friday's game against the Lakers due to left groin soreness.
The Grizzlies have pretty much an entire roster sidelined due to injuries, and Stevens is the latest addition to the long list. Groin injuries can be complicated, so it remains to be seen if Stevens will be available for the season finale against the Nuggets on Sunday in a game for which Memphis has nothing to play for.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Swats four shots in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Starting Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Gets green light•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Listed as questionable•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Won't play against San Antonio•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Tagged as doubtful•