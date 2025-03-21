Stevens (shoulder) is out for Friday's game against the Clippers.
Stevens will miss a second straight contest with right shoulder soreness, though the extent of the injury is uncertain, and he should be considered day-to-day for the matchup against the Jazz on Tuesday. Santi Aldama could see a bump in his playing time with Stevens and Brandon Clarke (knee) out.
