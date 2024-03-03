Stevens will enter the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus Portland.
Jaren Jackson (quadriceps) is out again Saturday, but Stevens will replace Trey Jemison in the starting five. In seven appearances for the Grizzlies, Stevens holds averages of 12.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks.
