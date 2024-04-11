Stevens recorded 16 points (4-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-98 loss to the Cavaliers.

Stevens returned to the starting lineup Wednesday after missing the last two games with a groin injury. He tied a career high with four blocks and tied Trey Jemison in that category in the loss. Stevens has played 20-plus minutes in each of his last nine games and has averaged 11.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals over that span.