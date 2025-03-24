Now Playing

Stevens (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against Utah.

Stevens is slated to miss a third consecutive game due to right shoulder soreness. He averaged 14.2 minutes of playing time per game across his five outings prior to his injury, which should be absorbed by Santi Aldama and Zach Edey if Stevens is indeed ruled out for Tuesday's contest.

