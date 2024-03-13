Stevens (thigh) will miss Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Stevens will miss a second consecutive contest due to a sore left thigh. With Jaren Jackson (quadriceps) and Santi Aldama (elbow) also sidelined, Trey Jemison and Wenyen Gabriel should handle most of the center work. Stevens' next chance to play will come Saturday against Oklahoma City.
