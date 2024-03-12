Stevens (adductor) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Wizards.
Stevens has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to left adductor soreness. GG Jackson and Jake LaRavia are candidates to see increased playing time in his absence. Stevens' next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Charlotte.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Dealing with adductor soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Retreats to bench•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Drops season-high 19 on Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Strong play continues•
-
Grizzlies' Lamar Stevens: Could play against Charlotte•