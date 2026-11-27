The Grizzlies signed Lovering to a 10-day contract via the injury hardship exception, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Memphis waived Lovering prior to training camp this season after he appeared in two games for the organization in 2025-26. With the Grizzlies currently battling a litany of injuries in the frontcourt, they'll give the seven-footer another chance to make an impact at the NBA level. Lovering was most recently with the Lakers on a two-way contract he signed at the end of October, but he was eventually waived just two weeks later.