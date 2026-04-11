Grizzlies' Lucas Williamson: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williamson will start Friday's game against the Jazz.
Williamson will draw his second career start for the shorthanded Grizzlies. He started Monday's loss to Cleveland, posting 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 40 minutes.
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