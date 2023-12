Kennard (knee) is available to play in Sunday's game versus the Kings, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Kennard is finally back for the Grizzlies after sitting out the past 20 games. He's likely to have restrictions, but the Grizzlies will be happy to have the sharpshooter back in the mix. He'll have increased competition for minutes with Vince Williams playing well, however.