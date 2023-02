Kennard (trade) is available to make his Grizzlies debut Sunday versus the Celtics, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Kennard's exact role with his new club is unclear, but the Grizzlies certainly paved the way for him to play sizable minutes Saturday, sending numerous depth players to the G League. Kennard is one of the best three-point shooters in the league, knocking down 44.7 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc in his 35 games played (11 starts) this season with the Clippers.