Kennard (shoulder) is healthy for the start of training camp, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Kennard missed the Grizzlies' final game of the postseason in April due to a shoulder injury, but the issue isn't hindering him as the team prepares for the start of training camp. Over 59 appearances between the Clippers and Grizzlies last year, he averaged 9.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game.