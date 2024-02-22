Kennard (knee) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Friday's matchup with the Clippers.

Kennard missed the Grizzlies' final game heading into the break with a minor knee issue, but he'll be back in action Friday. Over his six appearances thus far in February, Kennard is averaging 11.8 points, 3.0 three-pointers, 2.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 25.0 minutes per contest.