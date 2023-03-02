Kennard amassed zero points (0-4 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 113-99 victory over the Rockets.

Kennard failed to score for just the third time this season, missing all four of his shot attempts from beyond the arc while turning the ball over a pair of times. He's off to a slightly rocky start in his five games since joining Memphis, shooting 34.6 percent from the field on 5.2 attempts per game to tally 6.2 points per contest. On the plus side, his role hasn't diminished with the move to Memphis, averaging 22.0 minutes per game, so he has the playing time aspect on his side. However, he hasn't scored consistently enough in 2022-23 to warrant fantasy usage in most formats.