Kennard is not in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Thunder on Saturday.

Kennard has started in the Grizzlies' last four games and has averaged 9.3 points, 4.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 26.8 minutes per game over that span. However, Kennard will retreat to the bench Saturday due to the return of Desmond Bane (ankle).