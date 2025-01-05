Kennard (hamstring) will not play Saturday against the Warriors.
John Konchar (shoulder) is also out, while Desmond Bane (ankle) will give it a go. Kennard was outstanding Friday against the Kings and nearly triple-doubled, but the Grizzlies are known for being cautious with their players.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Doubtful against Golden State•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Sniffs double-double from bench•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Scores season-high 17 points•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Drains five threes Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Luke Kennard: Cleared to play for Friday•