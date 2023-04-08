Kennard contributed 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Friday's 137-114 win over the Bucks.

Kennard continues to defy the odds, turning in another strong performance Friday. He has been a top 60 player over the past month, averaging 13.4 points per game on 56.6 percent shooting, including 3.6 triples. He has been a perfect addition to the Grizzlies, affording Ja Morant some more space in which to work. In what was seen as a minor acquisition, Kennard could prove to be a key piece for the Grizzlies as they embark on what they are hoping will be a deep playoff run.