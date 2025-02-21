Kennard notched six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 20 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 loss to Indiana.

Kennard shifted back to the Memphis bench due to the return of Ja Morant (knee) in the starting rotation, going on to pitch in off the bench with his shot from deep and his distribution. Kennard has provided a boost offensively as of late, connecting on two threes and dishing out a pair of assists in two straight outings.