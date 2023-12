Kennard (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Kings.

Kennard has missed the past 20 games for the Grizzlies, but coach Taylor Jenkins said Friday that he was hopeful to have Kennard and Derrick Rose (hamstring) back in the mix for Sunday. If Kennard is cleared, he's likely to have restrictions. He'll also have more competition for playing time, as Vince Williams has been solid for the Grizzlies.