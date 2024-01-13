Kennard racked up 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and six assists over 29 minutes during Friday's 128-119 loss to the Clippers.

Kennard has started in each of Memphis' last three games, and this was the second consecutive contest in which he scored in double digits. Kennard's fantasy value lies almost entirely on what he can do as a shooter, and on that note, he's averaging 9.3 points while shooting 50 percent from three-point range in his seven appearances since returning from a knee injury on Dec. 31.