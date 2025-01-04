Kennard (hamstring) has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Kennard is one of the many players on the Grizzlies' roster who likely won't play against the Warriors on Saturday. The veteran guard came two rebounds and one assist shy of a triple-double in the loss to the Kings but will almost certainly be ruled out in the second game of a back-to-back against Golden State. Jake LaRavia may see a bump in minutes with Kennard on the mend.