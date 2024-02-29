Kennard (illness) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers.
It appears Kennard is on track to sit out his second straight game due to the illness, which should continue to benefit Jordan Goodwin. Check back for official confirmation on Kennard's status closer to Friday's tip.
