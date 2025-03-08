Kennard (back) has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.
Kennard is trending toward missing Sunday's game in New Orleans with a back issue. The veteran guard's potential absence could lead to the Grizzlies leaning on Scotty Pippen and Vince Williams to shoulder the load of the bench in the backcourt for Memphis.
