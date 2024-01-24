Kennard (thigh) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Kennard was a late addition to the injury report due to thigh soreness and will ultimately join a long list of inactive players for Memphis. Ziaire Williams will likely slide into the starting rotation in Kennard's absence, but David Roddy, GG Jackson and Jacob Gilyard are also candidates for increased roles.
