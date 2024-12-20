Kennard produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes during Thursday's 144-93 win over Golden State.

Memphis set a franchise record with 27 made three-pointers, and Kennard tied Santi Aldana for the team lead with five of them, setting a new personal season high in the process. Kennard missed four games earlier this month with an illness, but the 28-year-old wing has looked healthy in two contests since returning, scoring at least 12 points in each while going 8-for-11 from three-point range.