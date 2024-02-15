Kennard posted 19 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-7 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 win over the Rockets.

Getting his second start in six February contests, Kennard tied his season scoring high while draining multiple threes for the 15th straight game. The 27-year-old guard is averaging 13.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 threes and 2.9 boards over that stretch while shooting a blistering 51.5 percent from long distance, but he's also missed five games during that time due to illness and lower-body injuries. With the Grizzlies' backcourt in tatters due to injuries to Ja Morant (shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger), Desmond Bane (ankle) and others, Kennard should continue seeing significant minutes, either as part of the starting five or coming off the bench.