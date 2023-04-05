Kennard contributed 20 points (6-11 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

Kennard moved into the starting lineup with Dillon Brooks (hip) out and tied his second-highest scoring mark of the season. Over his past 12 appearances (two starts), Kennard has averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.3 minutes while shooting 57 percent from behind the arc.