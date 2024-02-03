Kennard (knee) played 18 minutes and recorded six points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists Friday in the Grizzlies' 121-101 loss to the Warriors.

Though he had started in each of his last nine appearances, Kennard came off the bench Friday in his return from a three-game absence due to left knee soreness. Two-way player Jacob Gilyard ended up making a start out of the backcourt, but Kennard should eventually displace him on the top unit once he fully ramps back up from the recent absence. Kennard will likely have his minutes watched closely over the next came or two, but once he's free of restrictions, he should have a pathway to a meaningful role on a Grizzlies squad that's been decimated by injuries. Ja Morant (shoulder) is done for the season, and fellow guards Marcus Smart (finger) and Desmond Bane (ankle) appear unlikely to return to action until after the All-Star break.