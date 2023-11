Kennard had 13 points (4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists over 24 minutes in Sunday's 105-101 win over the Clippers.

Kennard has now scored in double-digits in four straight contests and has played at least 20-plus minutes off the bench since the beginning of November. He'll continue to serve as the first guard off the bench in relief of Marcus Smart and Jacob Gilyard.